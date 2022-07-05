Advertisement

Storage unit theft costs Manhattan resident nearly $3K

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A storage unit theft involving two 60-inch televisions, motorcycle helmets and other expensive tools have cost a Manhattan resident nearly $3,000.

The Riley Co. Police Department says around 1 p.m. on July 1, officers filed a burglary report in the 2700 block of Eureka Ter.

Officers said a 35-year-old man reported that two 60-inch televisions, two motorcycle helmets, a Craftsman lawnmower, a Shark vacuum, an air fryer, and Craftsman hand tools were stolen from his storage unit.

RCPD said about $2,950 was lost in the theft.

Anyone with information should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at

