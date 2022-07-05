Advertisement

Status conference set for man accused in 2020 home invasion shooting, robbery

Marcos Diaz
Marcos Diaz(KVOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A status conference has been set for an Emporia man alleged to be a part of a 2020 home invasion shooting and robbery.

KVOE reports that the case against an Emporia man accused of attempted second-degree murder in an October 2020 shooting and home invasion robbery continues.

According to the report, Marcos Diaz was charged with attempted second-degree murder, with an alternate count of aggravated battery, as well as aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, aggravated child endangerment, contributing to a child’s misconduct, criminal discharge of a weapon, and two counts of burglary.

At a hearing in April, Diaz pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The charges stem from an October 2020 incident in which Diaz allegedly shot a resident near Linn and Whildin in Emporia and a robbery at 9 South Rural. Two other defendants have already been sentenced for their roles in the crime. Lance Sutton was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison and Kenneth Hopkins was sentenced to more than two years in prison.

After a hearing during the week of June 27, Diaz will now face a status conference on Aug. 29.

