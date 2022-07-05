Southeast Topeka residence damaged in early-morning fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire caused substantial damage early Tuesday to a one-story home in southeast Topeka.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was reported around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of S.E. California Avenue.

Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl said at the scene that first-arriving crews found an attached garage fully involved in flames.

Stahl said a man who was at the home had gone outside to smoke a cigarette when he noticed the garage was on fire.

The man then went back inside, called 911 and notified another adult occupant.

Both of the home’s occupants made it outside safely before crews arrived.

Stahl said firefighters were able to keep the blaze contained primarily to the garage area, though some heat and smoke damage did occur inside the living area of the residence.

Fire crews were ventilating the house of smoke and carbon monoxide.

A Topeka fire investigator was on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

