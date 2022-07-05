Restraining order against Spring Hill dropped after Court rules against Olathe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has decided to drop a restraining order against the City of Spring Hill and its City Administrator from the City of Olathe after a 2006 boundary agreement was not honored.

In the matter of Appeal No. 124,156: City of Olathe v. City of Spring Hill and James Hendershot, the Kansas Supreme Court says in 2006, Spring Hill and Olathe both signed a written agreement to restrict their future growth by establishing annex land boundaries adjacent to the two cities.

The Court noted that the agreement had no time limitations and was to stay in effect unless the two cities mutually agreed to terminate it.

However, in the spring of 2021, court records indicate that Spring Hill announced its intention to break the agreement by annexing land on Olathe’s side of the agreed boundary.

The Court said the purpose of the annexation was to pursue a commercial site development.

Therefore, court records note that Olathe took Spring Hill and City Administrator James Hendershot to court to get a restraining order and injunctions to prevent the annexation.

The District Court had ruled against Olathe but stayed its order while the case was being appealed. The Court then said it assumed jurisdiction over the case at Olathe’s request.

In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Eric Rosen, the Court said it affirmed the Johnson Co. District Court. It said it relied on a longstanding rule that bars governing bodies from compelling future elected officials to follow general policy decisions.

The Court said the move would have undermined democratic principles if a city council could take away from future voters the power to elect city councils that could pursue their own policies.

The Court concluded that the 2006 agreement cannot be enforced against the 2021 Spring Hill city council. It also said it upheld the district court decision and lifted the state on the order.

