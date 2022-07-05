Advertisement

Reading man killed in Lyon Co. accident after car hits concrete culvert

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Reading man was killed in an accident in Lyon Co. after his car hit a concrete culvert.

Around 7 p.m. on June 30, the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Emporia/Lyon Co. Fire and EMS, as well as the Hartford Fire Dept., were called to the 2000 block of Rd. 170 with reports of an injury accident.

Deputies said they found that Douglas Cunningham, 42, of Reading, was headed eastbound on Road 170 in his 1996 Saturn S Series when he left the roadway for an unknown reason. They said the car hit a concrete culvert and landed on the north side of the road.

Deputies also noted that Cunningham had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

