Police respond to early-morning stabbing in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in an early-morning stabbing Tuesday on the city’s south side, police said.

The stabbing was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. 37th Terrace.

The person’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

An officer remained at the scene as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

