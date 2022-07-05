Advertisement

Police respond to early-morning stabbing in south Topeka

One person was injured in an early-morning stabbing on Tuesday in south Topeka, authorities said.
One person was injured in an early-morning stabbing on Tuesday in south Topeka, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in an early-morning stabbing Tuesday on the city’s south side, police said.

The stabbing was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. 37th Terrace.

The person’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

An officer remained at the scene as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Check wibw.com later for more details.

