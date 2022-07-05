Police respond to early-morning stabbing in south Topeka
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in an early-morning stabbing Tuesday on the city’s south side, police said.
The stabbing was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. 37th Terrace.
The person’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.
An officer remained at the scene as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
