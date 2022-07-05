One dead in overnight shooting in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a shooting early Tuesday in East Topeka, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 12:51 a.m. in the 200 block of S.E. Lawrence.

Police Capt. Jerry Monasmith said officers responding to the scene found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital.

Monasmith said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

