One dead in overnight shooting in East Topeka
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a shooting early Tuesday in East Topeka, authorities said.
The shooting was reported around 12:51 a.m. in the 200 block of S.E. Lawrence.
Police Capt. Jerry Monasmith said officers responding to the scene found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital.
Monasmith said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
