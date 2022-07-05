Advertisement

Non-profit to take retired LPD vests to aid Ukrainian frontline medics

Lawrence Police Department officers donate retired ballistic vests to a nonprofit which will...
Lawrence Police Department officers donate retired ballistic vests to a nonprofit which will bring them to medical professionals on the Ukrainian frontline on June 30, 2022.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police donate retired ballistic vests to an organization that aids medical professionals on the Ukrainian frontline.

The Lawrence Police Department says at the end of June, officers were happy to donate some retired ballistic vests to Global Care Force.

LPD noted that doctors from the non-profit will take the vests to Ukraine to help protect medical professionals on the frontline.

Global Care Force said its mission is to connect medical and non-medical volunteers with organizations that serve people in need.

