Non-profit to take retired LPD vests to aid Ukrainian frontline medics

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police donate retired ballistic vests to an organization that aids medical professionals on the Ukrainian frontline.

The Lawrence Police Department says at the end of June, officers were happy to donate some retired ballistic vests to Global Care Force.

LPD noted that doctors from the non-profit will take the vests to Ukraine to help protect medical professionals on the frontline.

Global Care Force said its mission is to connect medical and non-medical volunteers with organizations that serve people in need.

