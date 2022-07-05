Advertisement

Multiple drug related arrests over holiday weekend in Topeka

Dylan Gray and Alejandro Hernandez-Gonzales were both arrested over the 4th of July weekend,
Dylan Gray and Alejandro Hernandez-Gonzales were both arrested over the 4th of July weekend,(Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka men are facing multiple drug charges after they were arrested during separate traffic stops over 4th of July weekend.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Dylan Gray, 23, and Alejandro Hernandez-Gonzales, 53, have both been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle without valid license and registration.

Dylan Gray was pulled over Friday July 1 shortly before 11:30 p.m. on the 300 block of South Kansas Ave after making an improper turn and driving without headlights. Officials say during the investigation, narcotics were located and Grey was placed under arrest.

Alejandro Hernandez-Gonzales was arrested Sunday July 3 following a traffic stop near NW Logan St. and NW Evelyn St. for driving with a fake license plate and failing to signal while turning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it was discovered his paper license plate was not real and narcotics were also found in his vehicle.

These incidents are still under investigation.

