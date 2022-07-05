Motorcyclist injured in Pottawatomie Co. crash

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A single-vehicle motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning in Pottawatomie County sent an Emmett man to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Jerry Tisdale, 67, was driving westbound on K-16 highway just east of Wheaton Rd. when his motorcycle crossed the center line on the road and struck a guardrail. Tisdale was ejected from the motorcycle.

KHP said the incident took place just after 12:30 a.m. and Tisdale was transported to the Topeka Stormont-Vail hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries.

