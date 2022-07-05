Advertisement

More than $1K in fireworks stolen from Manhattan stand

FILE
FILE(WDTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1,000 in fireworks was stolen from a Manhattan area stand ahead of the Fourth of July.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, the Riley County Police Department says officers filed a theft report near the intersection of N Scenic Dr. and Anderson Ave.

Officers said two red Academy folding wagons, one mortar deck with 24 mortar fireworks and other miscellaneous fireworks were stolen from a 40-year-old man and The Fridge Fireworks.

RCPD noted that about $1,180 in fireworks was stolen.

If anyone has information about the crime they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mark Lamberson. (St. Marys Police Department)
St. Marys police officer passes away on duty
A Google Maps view of Lone Star Lake, southwest of Lawrence, Ks.
Swimmer dies at Lone Star Lake
Topeka Police respond to the scene of a shooting in which one person has been pronounced dead...
One dead in overnight shooting in East Topeka
The authorities are investigating a shooting that happened outside T-Mobile Center overnight.
4 shot outside T-Mobile Center to start Fourth of July holiday
Brexten Green
Emporia State football player passes away in cliff diving accident

Latest News

FILE
Flags ordered to fly half-staff in honor of Highland Park shooting victims
FILE
Manhattan man behind bars for alleged domestic-related incident
Shunganunga Creek Bridge repair
K-4 bridge repair begins on Tuesday
Police respond to early-morning stabbing in south Topeka
Police respond to early-morning stabbing in south Topeka