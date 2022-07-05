More than $1K in fireworks stolen from Manhattan stand

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1,000 in fireworks was stolen from a Manhattan area stand ahead of the Fourth of July.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, the Riley County Police Department says officers filed a theft report near the intersection of N Scenic Dr. and Anderson Ave.

Officers said two red Academy folding wagons, one mortar deck with 24 mortar fireworks and other miscellaneous fireworks were stolen from a 40-year-old man and The Fridge Fireworks.

RCPD noted that about $1,180 in fireworks was stolen.

If anyone has information about the crime they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

