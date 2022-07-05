Manhattan man behind bars for alleged domestic-related incident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he allegedly damaged a woman’s car in a domestic-related incident on Independence Day.

The Riley County Police Department says around 10 p.m. on Monday, July 4, officers were called to the scene of a domestic-related incident in the City of Manhattan.

Officers said they filed a report for criminal damage to property after a 20-year-old woman reported her windshield and rear passenger window on her car had been damaged.

As a result, officers said Isaac Mumaw, 19, of Manhattan was arrested for criminal damage to property and remains behind bars in the Riley Co. Jail on a $2,000 bond.

Officers noted that Mumaw allegedly did about $600 in damage to the woman’s car.

