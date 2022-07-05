At least 3 people pulled from 5+ car crash blocking SB I-435 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a major crash that is blocking both directions of I-435 in Kansas City just north of 87th Street.

Authorities responded to the wreck around 8:25 a.m. Kansas City police said there are at least five vehicles involved. At least three people had to be pulled from the wreckage. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Police first shut down southbound lanes to deal with the situation. They ended up having to also close northbound lanes to allow emergency vehicles access to the crash site.

