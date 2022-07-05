Kansas High Court affirms 2 meth convictions for Salina man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed methamphetamine convictions and overturned an unlawful firearm possession conviction after Salina Police found meth and a gun in the man’s home when he reported he had been shot.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 121,053: State of Kansas v. Joseph Miguel Valdez, it affirmed Valdez’s Saline Co. District Court convictions for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

However, the Court indicated that it also reversed Valdez’s conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm within 10 years of a prior felony.

Court records note that the drugs, paraphernalia, and firearm were found in Valdez’s Salina home after he had been shot.

The charges stem from a 2018 shooting in which the Salina Journal reports the Salina Police Department responded to his home after he suffered a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh. As they responded, officers found about an ounce of methamphetamine and a Taurus 38-caliber handgun. Police did not indicate how he was shot. The wound was non-life-threatening.

After Valdez was taken to Salina Regional Health Center, the Salina Journal indicates police returned to search the home and found the gun, meth and digital scales.

In an opinion written by Justice Dan Biles, the Court said it held that the jury in Valdez’s trial was incorrectly informed it could conclude he intended to distribute the drugs based on the amount possessed. However, he said the conviction was affirmed because the mistake did not influence the jury’s verdict.

Justice Caleb Stegall wrote a concurring opinion that argued that Valdez failed to show the instruction was incorrect.

The Court said it unanimously reversed the firearm conviction for lack of sufficient evidence. It said Valdez had stipulated a previous conviction at trial, but the situation was not detailed enough for the jury to decide the conviction barred him from firearm possession at the time of the arrest.

