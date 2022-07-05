K-4 bridge repair begins over Shunganunga Creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has alerted Topeka area drivers that repair work starts on Tuesday, July 5, on the Oakland Expressway.

KDOT said crews will work on the K-4 bridge over Shunganunga Creek as traffic is reduced to one lane between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. It said traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals.

KDOT also indicated that drivers can expect delays of up to 15 minutes as the project is expected to last through late November.

