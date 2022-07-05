Advertisement

K-4 bridge repair begins over Shunganunga Creek

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation has alerted Topeka area drivers that repair work starts on Tuesday, July 5, on the Oakland Expressway.

KDOT said crews will work on the K-4 bridge over Shunganunga Creek as traffic is reduced to one lane between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. It said traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals.

KDOT also indicated that drivers can expect delays of up to 15 minutes as the project is expected to last through late November.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mark Lamberson. (St. Marys Police Department)
St. Marys police officer passes away on duty
A Google Maps view of Lone Star Lake, southwest of Lawrence, Ks.
Swimmer dies at Lone Star Lake
Topeka Police respond to the scene of a shooting in which one person has been pronounced dead...
One dead in overnight shooting in East Topeka
The authorities are investigating a shooting that happened outside T-Mobile Center overnight.
4 shot outside T-Mobile Center to start Fourth of July holiday
Brexten Green
Emporia State football player passes away in cliff diving accident

Latest News

FILE
Flags ordered to fly half-staff in honor of Highland Park shooting victims
FILE
Manhattan man behind bars for alleged domestic-related incident
FILE
More than $1K in fireworks stolen from Manhattan stand
Shunganunga Creek Bridge repair
K-4 bridge repair begins on Tuesday
Police respond to early-morning stabbing in south Topeka
Police respond to early-morning stabbing in south Topeka