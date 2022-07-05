Advertisement

Junction City PD unveils new DARE car

Junction City Police unveiled the department's new D.A.R.E. car during the city's July 4th...
Junction City Police unveiled the department's new D.A.R.E. car during the city's July 4th parade.(JCPD)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police have a new set of wheels to drive home the dangers of drugs to students.

JCPD unveiled its new D.A.R.E. car during Monday’s July 4th Parade in Junction City. It’s a Camaro equipped with lights and a bright blue custom wrap. It also includes other modifications made possible by local businesses.

The department paid for the car using asset forfeiture funds, meaning it cost taxpayers nothing.

Officers also showed off the car during the city’s holiday festivities Monday evening in Heritage Park.

D.A.R.E. stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education. The program works as a partnership between law enforcement and schools, teaching students the dangers of substance abuse, gangs, and violence, while equipping them with skills to make good decisions.

