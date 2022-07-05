Portion of I-470 closes after wreck near SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eastbound lanes of I-470 have closed following a wreck in Southeast Topeka.

The Kansas Department of Transportation alerted drivers around 2:30 p.m. that eastbound I-470 had closed around Topeka after a traffic incident.

Wreck on I-470 over 37th St. (WIBW Doug Brown)

According to KDOT, the incident has blocked the eastbound lanes between mile markers 178 and 180.

13 NEWS is headed to the scene, this is a developing story.

