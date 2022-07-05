Advertisement

Portion of I-470 closes after wreck near SE Topeka

Wreck on I-470 over 37th St.
Wreck on I-470 over 37th St.(WIBW Doug Brown)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eastbound lanes of I-470 have closed following a wreck in Southeast Topeka.

The Kansas Department of Transportation alerted drivers around 2:30 p.m. that eastbound I-470 had closed around Topeka after a traffic incident.

Wreck on I-470 over 37th St.
Wreck on I-470 over 37th St.(WIBW Doug Brown)

According to KDOT, the incident has blocked the eastbound lanes between mile markers 178 and 180.

13 NEWS is headed to the scene, this is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mark Lamberson. (St. Marys Police Department)
St. Marys police officer passes away on duty
Topeka Police respond to the scene of a shooting in which one person has been pronounced dead...
One dead in overnight shooting in East Topeka
A Google Maps view of Lone Star Lake, southwest of Lawrence, Ks.
Swimmer dies at Lone Star Lake
The authorities are investigating a shooting that happened outside T-Mobile Center overnight.
4 shot outside T-Mobile Center to start Fourth of July holiday
Brexten Green
Emporia State football player passes away in cliff diving accident

Latest News

Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
Lawrence Police Department officers donate retired ballistic vests to a nonprofit which will...
Non-profit to take retired LPD vests to aid Ukrainian frontline medics
FILE
Arrests made in Lawrence armed robbery of mother and 2-year-old child