Portion of I-470 closes after wreck near SE Topeka
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eastbound lanes of I-470 have closed following a wreck in Southeast Topeka.
The Kansas Department of Transportation alerted drivers around 2:30 p.m. that eastbound I-470 had closed around Topeka after a traffic incident.
According to KDOT, the incident has blocked the eastbound lanes between mile markers 178 and 180.
13 NEWS is headed to the scene, this is a developing story.
