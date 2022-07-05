Gov. hopes matching donation fund helps instill love of reading in children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly hopes a $500,000 matching donation fund to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will help instill a love of reading in more Kansas children.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says the Kansas Children’s Cabinet will start to match dollar-for-dollar investments made by local Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library programs to help accelerate efforts to promote the love of reading in children.

Gov. Kelly said the additional funding has been made possible by a line item to add $500,000 to the Children’s Initiative Fund that she included in her proposed the Fiscal Year 2023 budget - which was passed by the Kansas Legilsature.

Kelly noted that Kansas children who participate in the program will get an age-appropriate book mailed to them from birth until they turn 5. She said the goal of the additional funds is to increase the number of children who sign up and expand the reach of local contributions.

“We know that one of the most important factors for early childhood learning and development is an early introduction to books and being read to at home,” Kelly said. “Kansas community organizations currently connect more than 42,500 children with the gift of books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library each month. This new funding will enable the program to reach even more Kansas children.”

Since September 2021, Kelly said the Kansas Children’s Cabinet has worked to expand access to DPIL to every Kansas child under the age of five - no matter the family’s income level or background. Since every family has to be signed up through a local community program, she said she has enlisted nonprofits to participate in the effort.

The Governor indicated that efforts to date have resulted in an increase from 82 to 98 community programs which has added coverage in 65 additional zip codes across 91 counties. She said the additional funds will help cultivate even more local community programs.

“As a father, I know the joy that comes from reading with your child,” said State Representative Troy Waymaster. “Shortly after our son was born, we enrolled him in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. All children in the state of Kansas should have the ability to participate in this program as well. I am committed to helping ensure that all children in the state of Kansas, from ages zero to five, will have this opportunity.”

For more information about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.