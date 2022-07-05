Geary Co. rescuers handle 3 close calls on Milford Lake

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Geary Co. authorities say injuries were avoided in three close calls on Milford Lake over the past two days.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says all three incidents involved disabled boats taking on water. They happened Sunday evening and Monday afternoon, July 3 and 4.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office Marine unit, which is staffed by Sheriff’s deputies and Junction City Fire Dept. EMT/Swift Water Rescue Swimmers responded, and escorted everyone involved to safety.

“We at the Sheriff’s Office are thankful for the partnership with the Junction City Fire Department in order to be able to have life saving measures readily available for the citizens of Geary County and all those who visit,” the agency said in a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office offered a few reminders for people who plan to be out on the water. Their safety checklist includes:

Making sure the boat plug is secure

Insuring you have appropriate number of coast guard approved life jackets and make sure that they are appropriately sized for each occupant.

Insure that you have plenty of fuel

Make sure you have an undamaged throw cushion

Boat has a functioning whistle or horn

Boat has a functioning fire extinguisher

Check your kill switch to make sure it is plugged in and attached to the driver’s vest when in operation.

Map or navigation options for the waterway you are going to be on.

Cellular phone or other means of communication . If you do not have cellular phone or other means of communication, let someone know where you will be launching and give them a rough time line of return.

Make sure that your vessel is properly registered

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.