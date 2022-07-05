Advertisement

Garden City police ask for help in search for missing teens

The Garden City Police Department asks for the public's help in the search for three 16-year-old girls last seen Wednesday, June 29, 2022.(Garden City Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for three 16-year-old girls reported missing since last Wednesday, June 29. Police said the teens were last seen at the Juvenile Detention Center in the 500 block of West Santa Fe Street, in Garden City.

The girls, Taylor Criswell, Lucia Hernandez and Lauren McQuigg, were seen getting into a gray or silver four-door passenger car and left the detention center property. Police said it’s unknown if the three are still together. The teens in the photo above are (left to right), Criswell, Hernandez and McQuigg.

If anyone sees the girls or knows where they could be, contact the Garden City Police Department, 304 N. 9th Street, in Garden City. You can reach Garden City Police Chief Courtney E. Prewitt at 620-276-1300.

