Flags ordered to fly half-staff in honor of Highland Park shooting victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff in honor of the Highland Park shooting victims.

On Tuesday, July 5, President Joe Biden says in a release that as a mark of respect for the victims of the Independence Day shooting in Highland Park, Ill., he has ordered flags across the nation o fly at half-staff.

President Biden said flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on July 9.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.