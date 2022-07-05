Advertisement

Flags ordered to fly half-staff in honor of Highland Park shooting victims

FILE
FILE(Alex Laitala KBJR 6)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff in honor of the Highland Park shooting victims.

On Tuesday, July 5, President Joe Biden says in a release that as a mark of respect for the victims of the Independence Day shooting in Highland Park, Ill., he has ordered flags across the nation o fly at half-staff.

President Biden said flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on July 9.

Police: Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at July 4 parade

