Emporia Chamber welcomes new Membership Director

James Gardner takes over the Membership Director position at the Emporia Area Chamber of...
James Gardner takes over the Membership Director position at the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce on July 5, 2022.(Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Chamber of Commerce has welcomed a new Membership Director and Emporia native to the team.

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia say on Tuesday, July 5, that James Gardner has been chosen as the chamber’s new Membership Director.

The Chamber noted that Gardner is an Emporia native and he and his wife opened Next Level nursing Solutions LLC, just over a year ago. It said the company is currently in the middle of relocation to a new office at 606 Commercial St. downtown.

Gardner indicated that he is excited to be a part of the Chamber team as Membership Director. He said he wants to be more involved with the community and meet new people.

“I am excited to start this new chapter of my life, and I look forward to working with the Emporia business community,” Gardner said.

Gardner also noted that his experience as a business owner allows him to better understand the challenges that local businesspeople face.

“James brings enthusiasm and a genuine interest in local businesses to our team, and I am confident you will see him as a valuable addition to our staff,” Jeanine Mckenna, President and CEO of the Emporia Area Chamber of commerce.

The Chamber said Gardner began his new role on July 5.

