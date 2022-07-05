Advertisement

Dodge City wrestling champion dies of heatstroke

Damian Mendez, who died over the weekend, holds his championship bracket from February's state...
Damian Mendez, who died over the weekend, holds his championship bracket from February's state wrestling meet.(Dodge City High School)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Dodge City wrestler Damian Mendez, who graduated this spring after winning his second consecutive state championship, died over the weekend due to apparent heatstroke, the school announced.

Mendez had been running outside wearing a sweat suit.

On Feb. 17, Mendez, who was unbeaten in his final two years at Dodge City, announced he was attending North Dakota State University. At the time, Dodge City wrestling coach Tate Lowe wrote on Twitter, “It has been awesome coaching this young man. Remember him running into freestyle and Greco (Roman) practice with so much energy and love for wrestling as a little guy! Excited for his future!”

In writing on Lowe’s death Monday, Lowe said, “Heaven gained a champion last night.” A meal train has been set up to help the family.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mark Lamberson. (St. Marys Police Department)
St. Marys police officer passes away on duty
A Google Maps view of Lone Star Lake, southwest of Lawrence, Ks.
Swimmer dies at Lone Star Lake
The authorities are investigating a shooting that happened outside T-Mobile Center overnight.
4 shot outside T-Mobile Center to start Fourth of July holiday
Brexten Green
Emporia State football player passes away in cliff diving accident
The Harbor Freight Tools for Schools program has awarded more than $6 million to over 100 U.S....
KS high school teacher named finalist for national prize

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
One person was injured in an early-morning stabbing on Tuesday in south Topeka, authorities said.
Police respond to early-morning stabbing in south Topeka
Topeka Police respond to the scene of a shooting in which one person has been pronounced dead...
One dead in overnight shooting in East Topeka
Stay weather aware and stay safe
The heat continues