DA Kagay requests extra staff solely for body cam footage review

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two agencies stated its respective issues and priorities to Shawnee Co. Commissioners Tuesday, July 5, as commission begins drafting the 2023 final budget.

District Attorney, Mike Kagay, and Shawnee Co. Sheriff, Brian Hill, outlined the budget needs each agency needs for next year’s budget.

Kagay requested additional employees to the department focused on body cam footage provided by law enforcement officers.

“When those calls go out and those officers go out, they are recording a ridiculous amount of video, and so, somebody has to know about those videos, someone has to track them down, someone has to know how to find them, how to collect them, and make sure they are preserved, and handed over to the defense,” according to Kagay. “The idea is instead of having a large team of people who do that in very small amount of time. Is to have one person with that singular focus.”

While, Sheriff Hill has requested 10 more vehicles following a nationwide chip shortage.

“It is not just us, people cross country are having trouble getting vehicles,” Hill said. “The chip shortage, we had some leased vehicles ordered for months now and we are still waiting to receive those.”

Another topic Kagay also discussed with commissioners was to increase staff pay, based on a wage study that looked at other institution’s employee wages.

Commissioners will continue hearing from department heads, and are expected to adopt a final budget by August 25th.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.