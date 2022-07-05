Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire on Military Trail Rd.

FILE
FILE(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Fire crews in Pottawatomie County were called out to a structure fire on Military Trail Rd. near St. George shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

The public was asked to avoid the area while crews got the fire under control.

The initial report included a detached garage being on fire, while en route to the scene, crews were alerted that the fire had spread to the residence.

Upon arrival, law enforcement located all occupants, who had exited the structure safely.

Crews had the fire under control by 12:40 a.m., double-checking for hotspots with the residence and detached garage.

The detached garage is a complete loss, and damage to the residence is undetermined.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the damage estimate is to be determined.

This is a developing story, additional details will be updated when they become available.

