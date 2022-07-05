Cow, deer cause about $1,000 in damage in separate Nemaha Co. accidents

NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A cow and a deer both caused about $1,000 in damage in separate accidents in Nemaha County.

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, July 2, a 45-year-old Centralia man had been headed westbound on 52nd Rd. less than a mile east of K Rd. in his 2022 Ford Ranger when he hit a cow.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the cow did about $1,000 to the pickup.

About four days earlier, the Sheriff’s Office said a 51-year-old Sabetha woman was headed eastbound on Highway 36 about a quarter-mile east of Q Rd. when she hit a deer.

Deputies said the deer did about $1,000 in damage to the woman’s 2021 Hyundai Palisade.

