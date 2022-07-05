Arrests made in Lawrence armed robbery of mother and 2-year-old child

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has made multiple arrests after a mother and her 2-year-old child were robbed at gunpoint.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, the Lawrence Police Department says officers were called to the 3000 block of Bainbridge Circle with reports of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they said they found a woman, her 2-year-old child and a man. They said the man had just arrived but was not present for the robbery.

The woman had told officers the suspects were armed with at least one gun and robbed her at gunpoint. She said money and other items had been stolen by the suspects who ran to a nearby vehicle.

Officers said they were able to find the suspect vehicle a few hours later at a home in North Lawrence.

LPD noted that officers surveilled the home for several hours and three individuals were detained after leaving the home at different times.

Officers said one vehicle stop was also conducted without incident while another resulted in a police chase for about four blocks when the suspect vehicle was disabled by a Douglas Co. Deputy who used a Tactical Vehicle Intervention to stop it near 7th and Maple St.

A few hours after that, officers said they conducted a search warrant at the home under surveillance.

No one was reported injured in the robbery, arrests or search warrant execution.

The investigation remains ongoing.

LPD has not released the number of arrests made or the identity of those arrested.

