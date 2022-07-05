Around $2K in tools stolen from Ohio-based tree company in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $2,000 in tools was stolen from an Ohio-based tree company on Friday.

The Riley County Police Department says around 1 p.m. on Friday, July 1, officers filed a theft report in the 2600 block of Farm Bureau Rd.

Officers said various tools, chainsaw equipment, and harnesses were stolen from an unlocked Lefke Tree Experts truck.

RCPD noted that the theft cost the business about $2,000.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.