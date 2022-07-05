Advertisement

Around $2K in tools stolen from Ohio-based tree company in Manhattan

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $2,000 in tools was stolen from an Ohio-based tree company on Friday.

The Riley County Police Department says around 1 p.m. on Friday, July 1, officers filed a theft report in the 2600 block of Farm Bureau Rd.

Officers said various tools, chainsaw equipment, and harnesses were stolen from an unlocked Lefke Tree Experts truck.

RCPD noted that the theft cost the business about $2,000.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mark Lamberson. (St. Marys Police Department)
St. Marys police officer passes away on duty
A Google Maps view of Lone Star Lake, southwest of Lawrence, Ks.
Swimmer dies at Lone Star Lake
Topeka Police respond to the scene of a shooting in which one person has been pronounced dead...
One dead in overnight shooting in East Topeka
The authorities are investigating a shooting that happened outside T-Mobile Center overnight.
4 shot outside T-Mobile Center to start Fourth of July holiday
Brexten Green
Emporia State football player passes away in cliff diving accident

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
FILE - Car crash
Cow, deer cause about $1,000 in damage in separate Nemaha Co. accidents
FILE - Kansas State House
Kansas closes FY22 with $969 million in Rainy Day Fund
An 11-year-old child was injured in a Fourth of July hit-and-run in Kansas City.
11-year-old seriously hurt in hit-and-run while lighting fireworks with family