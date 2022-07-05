Animal shelter sees increase in animals coming in over July 4th holiday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fourth of July is one of the busiest times of year for animal shelters.

Helping Hands Humane Society has nearly 480 animals living at its Topeka shelter and more than 50 in foster homes.

Emi Griess with the shelter said, “It has been a busy week as usual. Tons of strays coming in, our staff is working really hard trying to get them back home, and trying to care for them while they are with us.”

She said pets tend to run away from home this time of year frightened by fireworks.

“Luckily, the number of adult stray dogs coming in is down a bit,” Griess continued saying, “The three weeks leading up to Fourth of July we had 120 come in last year and we have had 95 come in, which may not sound like a huge difference, but those 25 dogs - that is 25 less kennels we need this year.”

As the number of animals coming into the shelter continues to rise, Griess said the amount of pets being reclaimed is not as high.

“If a pet comes in with a microchip that is up to date, that usually is when the owners can come in the fastest because that means we call them immediately when the pet enters the shelter,” she added, “If they do not have a microchip, you may not know right away that your pet is even missing or where to look. Some people still do not realize that Helping Hands is the first place they should call.”

Griess said if you have a lost pet, or know someone with a lost pet, call 785-233-7325 or visit the shelter to check and see if the animal is already there. Helping Hands is located at SW 21st and Belle Ave.

The shelter also asks the community for help reuniting pets with their owners.

“The advice that we are giving right now, because the shelter is already packed at capacity is, if it is possible and it is a nice friendly animal, hang onto it for at least a day or two and ask your neighbors, check those lost and found groups on Facebook, and see if you can find the owner personally and get that pet back to them.” Griess adds, “That is a huge help to us because we are already so full.”

Helping Hands has created the Facebook page, HHHS Lost & Found Pets, where they share photos of stray animals and where they were found. The shelter is also continuing its adoption special with all dogs, except those that are high profile, are $25 and cats and kittens are half-off.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.