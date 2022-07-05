Abandoned home engulfed in flames extinguished early Tuesday

RANDOLPH, Kan. (WIBW) - It took around two hours for crews from Riley Co. Fire District #1 to extinguish an abandoned home engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning.

Just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, Riley County says Fire District #1 crews were called to 100 E Stockdale Ln. with reports of a fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found an abandoned home that had been engulfed in flames.

RCFD said 11 volunteer firefighters and personnel responded as they extinguished the fire and remained at the scene for another two hours to ensure the embers did not spread to neighboring properties.

The County noted that no injuries were reported in the blaze, the cause of which is still undetermined.

“Thanks to everyone who came out to this fire,” said Deputy Fire Chief Doug Russell. “We have a great crew of volunteers we can count on to help when they’re needed, even if the call comes in the middle of the night.”

RCFD indicated the property owners were listed as Richard, Monaghan, Thomas and Mary Jack. Neighbors reported the home had been abandoned for years and was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

