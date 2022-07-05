Advertisement

Abandoned home engulfed in flames extinguished early Tuesday

Crews extinguish an fully-engulfed abandoned home in Randolph on July 5, 2022.
Crews extinguish an fully-engulfed abandoned home in Randolph on July 5, 2022.(Riley County)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH, Kan. (WIBW) - It took around two hours for crews from Riley Co. Fire District #1 to extinguish an abandoned home engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning.

Just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, Riley County says Fire District #1 crews were called to 100 E Stockdale Ln. with reports of a fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found an abandoned home that had been engulfed in flames.

RCFD said 11 volunteer firefighters and personnel responded as they extinguished the fire and remained at the scene for another two hours to ensure the embers did not spread to neighboring properties.

The County noted that no injuries were reported in the blaze, the cause of which is still undetermined.

“Thanks to everyone who came out to this fire,” said Deputy Fire Chief Doug Russell. “We have a great crew of volunteers we can count on to help when they’re needed, even if the call comes in the middle of the night.”

RCFD indicated the property owners were listed as Richard, Monaghan, Thomas and Mary Jack. Neighbors reported the home had been abandoned for years and was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mark Lamberson. (St. Marys Police Department)
St. Marys police officer passes away on duty
A Google Maps view of Lone Star Lake, southwest of Lawrence, Ks.
Swimmer dies at Lone Star Lake
Topeka Police respond to the scene of a shooting in which one person has been pronounced dead...
One dead in overnight shooting in East Topeka
The authorities are investigating a shooting that happened outside T-Mobile Center overnight.
4 shot outside T-Mobile Center to start Fourth of July holiday
Brexten Green
Emporia State football player passes away in cliff diving accident

Latest News

FILE - Topeka City Hall
Mill levy proposed to decrease first time in a decade as property values increase
FILE - Car crash
Cow, deer cause about $1,000 in damage in separate Nemaha Co. accidents
FILE - Kansas State House
Kansas closes FY22 with $969 million in Rainy Day Fund
FILE
Around $2K in tools stolen from tree company aiding Manhattan storm cleanup