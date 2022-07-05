4-star QB Johnson heads to Kansas State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Maize High School standout QB Avery Johnson is staying in the Sunflower State.

Earlier this afternoon, Johnson made his announcement official and he’ll be heading to Kansas State.

Johnson is the No. 1 overall player in the state and 12th ranked QB in the 2023 class. He had a laundry list of offers but his final three choice were Oregon, Washington and his ultimate choice, Kansas State.

Johnson has his senior season left at Maize but his junior season was nothing but spectacular. He threw for 2,550 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 1,080 yards and and 22 touchdowns.

Johnson led Maize to the 5A state title game but came up short against Mill Valley 28-14.

