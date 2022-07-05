Advertisement

4-star QB Johnson heads to Kansas State

Maize advances with 28-21 win over Bishop Carroll
Maize advances with 28-21 win over Bishop Carroll(KWCH12)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Maize High School standout QB Avery Johnson is staying in the Sunflower State.

Earlier this afternoon, Johnson made his announcement official and he’ll be heading to Kansas State.

Johnson is the No. 1 overall player in the state and 12th ranked QB in the 2023 class. He had a laundry list of offers but his final three choice were Oregon, Washington and his ultimate choice, Kansas State.

Johnson has his senior season left at Maize but his junior season was nothing but spectacular. He threw for 2,550 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 1,080 yards and and 22 touchdowns.

Johnson led Maize to the 5A state title game but came up short against Mill Valley 28-14.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mark Lamberson. (St. Marys Police Department)
St. Marys police officer passes away on duty
Topeka Police respond to the scene of a shooting in which one person has been pronounced dead...
One dead in overnight shooting in East Topeka
A Google Maps view of Lone Star Lake, southwest of Lawrence, Ks.
Swimmer dies at Lone Star Lake
The authorities are investigating a shooting that happened outside T-Mobile Center overnight.
4 shot outside T-Mobile Center to start Fourth of July holiday
Brexten Green
Emporia State football player passes away in cliff diving accident

Latest News

Wamego Quarterback Hayden Oviatt commits to Army
Wamego’s Oviatt commits to Army
KU held an introductory press conference for new baseball Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald and his...
KU Baseball continues to bring in the recruits
Brexten Green
Emporia State football player passes away in cliff diving accident
KU held an introductory press conference for new baseball Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald and his...
KU Baseball adds two Kansas natives to roster