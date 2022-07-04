Advertisement

Swimmer dies at Lone Star Lake

A Google Maps view of Lone Star Lake, southwest of Lawrence, Ks.
A Google Maps view of Lone Star Lake, southwest of Lawrence, Ks.(Google Maps)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An 81-year-old Lawrence man died while swimming at Lone Star Lake Monday morning.

According to the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the lake around 6:30 a.m. Monday after a boater found a man unresponsive in the water.

Spokesperson George Diepenbrok says life saving measures were taken when the man was brought back to shore, but were unsuccessful.

Diepenrbok says the man was a regular swimmer at the lake and was swimming with a group Monday morning when he broke away and headed to shore. The man was found a short time later, unresponsive in the water.

No foul play is suspected.

The man’s name has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mark Lamberson. (St. Marys Police Department)
St. Marys police officer passes away on duty
FILE
TPD investigating a shooting from Sunday morning
Eastbound traffic on SW 29th and Atwood Ave is currently closed after a single vehicle accident.
Road closed after vehicle accident in Topeka
Brexten Green
Emporia State football player passes away in cliff diving accident
Jennifer Johnson
AFFIDAVIT: Topeka crash victim neglected to point of sepsis, death

Latest News

TFD responded to a call at a vacant home early Monday morning.
Fire breaks out at vacant home in east Topeka
Emporia State University announced redshirt sophomore football player Brexten Green has died...
Emporia State football player passes away
Topeka Fire Crews battle house fire at 715 SE Locust Monday morning.
715 SE Locust House Fire
715 SE Locust, Topeka.
Fire crews battle blaze in east Topeka