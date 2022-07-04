Swimmer dies at Lone Star Lake

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An 81-year-old Lawrence man died while swimming at Lone Star Lake Monday morning.

According to the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the lake around 6:30 a.m. Monday after a boater found a man unresponsive in the water.

Spokesperson George Diepenbrok says life saving measures were taken when the man was brought back to shore, but were unsuccessful.

Diepenrbok says the man was a regular swimmer at the lake and was swimming with a group Monday morning when he broke away and headed to shore. The man was found a short time later, unresponsive in the water.

No foul play is suspected.

The man’s name has not been released.

