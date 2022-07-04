Advertisement

Sherwood Lake Club hosts 4th of July parade

By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lake Sherwood neighborhood celebrated the 4th of July with a parade through the streets.

Organizers of the event said the parade has been an annual tradition for over 30 years.

This year, the Mission Township Fire Department was among different groups that joined the parade through the southwest Topeka neighborhood.

Beverly Bernardi Post’s Conservatory of Dance also joined in on the fun with a dance performance while other people decided to bring out their antique cars to showcase on the streets.

The parade ended its route on the beach of Lake Sherwood, where Dillions provided parade-goers with a hot dog lunch. Families also celebrated the day with a photo booth and several other activities.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mark Lamberson. (St. Marys Police Department)
St. Marys police officer passes away on duty
FILE
TPD investigating a shooting from Sunday morning
Eastbound traffic on SW 29th and Atwood Ave is currently closed after a single vehicle accident.
Road closed after vehicle accident in Topeka
Brexten Green
Emporia State football player passes away in cliff diving accident
Jennifer Johnson
AFFIDAVIT: Topeka crash victim neglected to point of sepsis, death

Latest News

The annual Collins Park parade took place Monday morning in west Topeka, starting at 11 a.m....
Collins Park has annual Fourth of July Parade on Monday morning
4th of July parade at Lake Sherwood
Sherwood 4th of July parade
Holton man dies in Missouri rollover
4 people were shot outside the T-Mobile Center in Power & Light early Monday morning.
4 shot at Power & Light District on 4th of July