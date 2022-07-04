Sherwood Lake Club hosts 4th of July parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lake Sherwood neighborhood celebrated the 4th of July with a parade through the streets.

Organizers of the event said the parade has been an annual tradition for over 30 years.

This year, the Mission Township Fire Department was among different groups that joined the parade through the southwest Topeka neighborhood.

Beverly Bernardi Post’s Conservatory of Dance also joined in on the fun with a dance performance while other people decided to bring out their antique cars to showcase on the streets.

The parade ended its route on the beach of Lake Sherwood, where Dillions provided parade-goers with a hot dog lunch. Families also celebrated the day with a photo booth and several other activities.

