Potwin neighborhood comes together for annual Fourth of July parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For approximately the 70th year in a row, the historic Potwin neighborhood of west-central Topeka celebrated the Fourth of July with a parade on Monday.

The parade started at 10 a.m. and featured the Shawnee County Mounted Posse leading the way.

Antique cars, convertible sports cars and children on bicycles also took part in the festivities.

The parade started at S.W. 3rd and Greenwood and wound its way through the Potwin neighborhood.

Organizers said the Potwin neighborhood’s Fourth of July celebration started on Friday and continued into Monday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.