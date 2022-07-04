Advertisement

One couple celebrating Fourth of July and 50 years of marriage

One couple celebrating Fourth of July and 50 years of marriage
One couple celebrating Fourth of July and 50 years of marriage(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dona and Ubaldo Ciminieri met at Topeka West High School where Ubaldo was a foreign exchange student from Buenos Arias, Argentina while Dona is a Topkea native.

Dona says she was a junior and Ubaldo was a senior at the time when they met in Gymnastics class.

She told 13 News they got engaged a year later, then married in 1972, celebrating 50 years of marriage.

The family has owned a house up at Lake Wabaunsee since 1975 and has been going back ever since.

“It’s just the tradition of carrying on those values and everybody loves one another and accepts one another and enjoys being together,” Dona’s brother’s wife Laurie said.

“I’ve enjoyed watching them in their marriage and all of their grandchildren and they’ve been fun to be with,” Dona’s brother Ron said.

“If I look around right now there are probably 60, between grandkids, kids and wife and I’m just really happy to have the opportunity to come to the United States,” Ubaldo said.

Dona told 13 News she spent three months out in Argentina to visit Ubaldo’s family. They both say they try to come up every year and celebrate the Fourth of July.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mark Lamberson. (St. Marys Police Department)
St. Marys police officer passes away on duty
Jennifer Johnson
AFFIDAVIT: Topeka crash victim neglected to point of sepsis, death
Two vehicles caught on fire after an accident at S. Topeka and University Blvd.
Fiery crash closes Topeka Blvd. near Forbes Field
From clothes, candles, and customized gifts, Hunter and Laine Boutique has something for...
A new Topeka boutique sells everything, but the kitchen sink
Stormont Vail Health celebrated one of its long-tenured doctors as he heads into retirement.
Long-time internal medicine doctor retires after 35 years

Latest News

KU held an introductory press conference for new baseball Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald and his...
KU Baseball continues to bring in the recruits
Dona and Ubaldo Ciminieri celebrating 50 years of marriage
One couple celebrating Fourth of July and 50 years of marriage
Brexten Green
Emporia State football player passes away in cliff diving accident
The gift will help fund the house’s ‘Share-a-Night’ program and comes as part of the...
Topeka business donates large gift to help families