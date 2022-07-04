One couple celebrating Fourth of July and 50 years of marriage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dona and Ubaldo Ciminieri met at Topeka West High School where Ubaldo was a foreign exchange student from Buenos Arias, Argentina while Dona is a Topkea native.

Dona says she was a junior and Ubaldo was a senior at the time when they met in Gymnastics class.

She told 13 News they got engaged a year later, then married in 1972, celebrating 50 years of marriage.

The family has owned a house up at Lake Wabaunsee since 1975 and has been going back ever since.

“It’s just the tradition of carrying on those values and everybody loves one another and accepts one another and enjoys being together,” Dona’s brother’s wife Laurie said.

“I’ve enjoyed watching them in their marriage and all of their grandchildren and they’ve been fun to be with,” Dona’s brother Ron said.

“If I look around right now there are probably 60, between grandkids, kids and wife and I’m just really happy to have the opportunity to come to the United States,” Ubaldo said.

Dona told 13 News she spent three months out in Argentina to visit Ubaldo’s family. They both say they try to come up every year and celebrate the Fourth of July.

