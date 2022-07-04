Advertisement

New report ranks KU, KState as best educational value for your dollars

(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIBW) - A new report shows Kansas State University and University of Kansas may give you the best return on your educational investment.

SmartAsset recently released its eighth annual Best Value Colleges study. It weighs the average scholarships and grants students receive, along with average starting salary after graduation, against factors like tuition, living costs, and retention rate.

For Kansas, their study puts K-State tops with a value index score of 50.8. Though students average a lower dollar amount in scholarships and grants, lower tuition and living costs give the Manhattan school the edge over KU, which ranked second with a value index score of 49.64.

Pittsburg State (44.47), Fort Hays State (42.47) and Washburn University (38.94) round out the top five, with Emporia State (37.77) coming in sixth.

You can find the full list, rankings, and methodology here.

