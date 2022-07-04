KU Baseball continues to bring in the recruits

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Less than a month into his new gig with the Jayhawks, Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald has brought in eight new recruits to KU Baseball.

Leawood, KS native Brendan Ryan is using his final year of eligibility to come back to his home state and join the Jayhawks.

He is coming from Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, where he recently broke the single season record in stolen bases. He went a near perfect 25 of 26 in 2022, even despite missing four weeks of the season.

He also spent time at Johnson County Community College in Kansas City.

Also committing on Sunday was Janson Reeder from Cowley College. The outfielder was a 2nd team All-American selection, and led the Tigers with 12 home runs and 90 hits.

Reeder wasn’t the only Cowley College player who Fitzgerald and company added today. Right-handed pitcher J’Briell Easley is headed to Lawrence as well.

Easley was named the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference 2021 Pitcher of the Year.

