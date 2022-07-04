KCPD looking for missing 15-year-old last seen leaving for concert
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a missing teenager who was last seen leaving for a concert, but never arrived there.
According to police, Nasya Molina was last seen in the area of 41st and N. Walrond on Sunday around 3 p.m.
She is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Her family is concerned for her welfare.
Update: According to the police, her family said that she was last seen getting into what appeared to be a white SUV. It may have been a Nissan Armada.
They provided the below images of the vehicle to police.
If you know where she is, call the KCPD’s Missing Persons unit 816-234-5136.
