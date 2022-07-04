Independence Day forecast: Hot and muggy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After such a hot afternoon expect to break a sweat if you are going to a fireworks show tonight. Temperatures after sunset will be warm in the upper 80s with high humidity overnight. Winds will help some being out of the south at 10 to 15 mph this evening and staying that way overnight. Our heat wave continues Tuesday with a heat advisory in place for this afternoon through Wednesday.

This evening: Mostly clear. Temperatures in the upper 80s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Heat indices between 102º-110º likely. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Temperatures are the biggest concern this week because while high temperatures will be in the upper 90s, temperatures overnight won’t cool down to more than the mid 70s leaving us warm all the time. Be sure you are drinking enough water. Heat index will be a serious concern each day this week as temperatures will feel like 102º on the low end to up to 110º on the high end.

There are several low chances for rain showers and thunderstorms this week mainly during the overnight and morning hours. Some models indicate that there could be one or two stray rain showers Tuesday morning, however it’s not looking like much. A better chance for scattered showers and storms arrives overnight Tuesday possibly lasting to midday Wednesday, especially north of I-70. A third chance for rain is possible again Thursday night into Friday. Each chance will need to be taken on a day by day basis since scattered showers and storms one night could impact the next round.

Looking to down the line we may not be as hot this coming weekend. Temperatures will still in the 90s, but not the upper 90s. We may also get some 80s back in here for next week. If we can cool down by then, it will be a pleasant change form this week’s heat wave.

Taking Action:

Heat remains the #1 concern all week. Make sure you’re hydrated with plenty of water, wear sunscreen and take breaks if needed in a room with AC. Keep your pets in mind and never leave a child/pet in a backseat of a car. Storm chances this week will mainly be at night meaning the daytime hours shouldn’t be impacted by any storms. Also be mindful there could be several areas that get little to no rain at all this week being that no particular storm chance will lead to widespread rain.

