Holton man dies in Missouri rollover

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (WIBW) - A Holton man died Friday following a rollover accident in western Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gary Fortner, 57, of Holton was involved in a single vehicle accident around 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Officials say Fortner was driving an Ford F-250 east on I-70 in Lafayette Co. when one of his tires blew out. MSHP says Fortner was ejected from the truck as it was rolled.

The accident happened in the eastbound lanes, just past Bates City, Mo.

Officials say Fortner was not wearing a seatbelt.

