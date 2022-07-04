Advertisement

Holton man dies in Missouri rollover

(KOSA)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (WIBW) - A Holton man died Friday following a rollover accident in western Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gary Fortner, 57, of Holton was involved in a single vehicle accident around 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Officials say Fortner was driving an Ford F-250 east on I-70 in Lafayette Co. when one of his tires blew out. MSHP says Fortner was ejected from the truck as it was rolled.

The accident happened in the eastbound lanes, just past Bates City, Mo.

Officials say Fortner was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mark Lamberson. (St. Marys Police Department)
St. Marys police officer passes away on duty
FILE
TPD investigating a shooting from Sunday morning
Eastbound traffic on SW 29th and Atwood Ave is currently closed after a single vehicle accident.
Road closed after vehicle accident in Topeka
Brexten Green
Emporia State football player passes away in cliff diving accident
Jennifer Johnson
AFFIDAVIT: Topeka crash victim neglected to point of sepsis, death

Latest News

4 people were shot outside the T-Mobile Center in Power & Light early Monday morning.
4 shot at Power & Light District on 4th of July
Firefighters responded to two calls in east Topeka Monday morning.
TFD responds to two fires in east Topeka
An 81-year-old Lawrence man died while swimming at Lone Star Lake Monday morning.
Swimmer dies at Lone Star Lake in Lawrence
TFD responded to a call at a vacant home early Monday morning.
Fire breaks out at vacant home in east Topeka