Fire crews battle blaze in east Topeka

From WIBW Eric Ives, Facebook Live (9:17 a.m.)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews remain on the scene of a house fire in east Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Dept. responded to 715 SE Locust just before 9 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, officials say the home was fully involved in flames.

A man who identified himself as a neighbor told 13 NEWS the home was condemned, but a family still lived inside.

No injuries have been reported as of 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story -- check back for new information as it becomes available.

This is the second house fire of the July 4 holiday. Topeka Fire says a vacant home at 408 SE Woodland caught fire in the 4 a.m. hour.

