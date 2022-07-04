Advertisement

Fire breaks out at vacant home in east Topeka

TFD responded to a call at a vacant home early Monday morning.
(Eric Ives)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department arrived at the scene of a house fire in east Topeka early Monday morning.

According to Fire Marshal Allan Stahl, fire crews responded to a call at 408 SE Woodland around 4:40 a.m. The home was vacant at the time and no residents were found on scene.

There have been no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

