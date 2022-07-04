Fire breaks out at vacant home in east Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department arrived at the scene of a house fire in east Topeka early Monday morning.

According to Fire Marshal Allan Stahl, fire crews responded to a call at 408 SE Woodland around 4:40 a.m. The home was vacant at the time and no residents were found on scene.

There have been no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.