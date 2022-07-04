Collins Park has annual Fourth of July Parade on Monday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the Topeka’s largest Fourth of July parades took place again Monday morning in west-central Topeka.

The event started at 11 a.m. near S.W. 15th and Collins.

A Topeka Fire Department engine, antique cars and children on bicycles decorated with red, white and blue streamers were among those who took part in the event.

Many of the spectators sought refuge from the hot sun by finding places in shady areas along Collins Park.

