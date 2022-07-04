Advertisement

Chick-fil-A tests new express drive-thru lane for mobile order customers

Customers just use the app to scan the QR code connected to the express lane and an employee...
Customers just use the app to scan the QR code connected to the express lane and an employee will bring the order straight to their vehicle.(Chick-fil-A, Facebook/Chickfila Carrollton)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is testing a way for mobile customers to get their orders more quickly.

The restaurant chain has put in place new express drive-thru lanes only for mobile orders at select locations.

To use them, customers select “drive-thru express” on their mobile app, then visit their chosen restaurant.

Once there, customers can use the app to scan the QR code connected to the express lane and an employee will bring the order straight to their vehicle.

Drive-thru express is available at approximately 60 participating locations nationwide.

Chick-fil-A says it may roll out the lanes at more locations in 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mark Lamberson. (St. Marys Police Department)
St. Marys police officer passes away on duty
FILE
TPD investigating a shooting from Sunday morning
Eastbound traffic on SW 29th and Atwood Ave is currently closed after a single vehicle accident.
Road closed after vehicle accident in Topeka
Brexten Green
Emporia State football player passes away in cliff diving accident
Jennifer Johnson
AFFIDAVIT: Topeka crash victim neglected to point of sepsis, death

Latest News

For many, July 4 is a chance to set aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting...
Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting
Celebrations for Independence Day in the U.S. brought firework displays and flight delays.
July 4 celebrations in U.S. brought fireworks, flight delays
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
The annual Lake Sherwood 4th of July parade has been an annual tradition for over 30 years.
Sherwood Lake Club hosts 4th of July parade
The annual Collins Park parade took place Monday morning in west Topeka, starting at 11 a.m....
Collins Park has annual Fourth of July Parade on Monday morning