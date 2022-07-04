4th of July: Hot/humid, stay cool

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After highs in the low 90s yesterday, highs will likely be in the mid-upper 90s all week long as the first heat wave of July begins. Heat index values will likely be in the 100-110 range the entire week as well.

While highs will be hot, lows won’t cool off that much either with mid-upper 70s for much of the week. This means temperatures are going to be the biggest concern.

While there are several chances for storms in the 8 day, the chances will mainly be at night. These storm chances will be isolated to scattered at best. There isn’t one particular night where the rain chances will be high and widespread. This also means that there may be several spots that get little to no rain all week. This will have to be a weather pattern that will need to be taken on a day by day basis because each round of storms could have an impact on the following one based on where frontal boundaries set-up.

Normal High: 89/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Other than a few clouds early it’ll be sunny with highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

This Evening: Temperatures slowly fall in the mid 80s by 10-11pm with heat indices that still may be in the low 90s at 11pm. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Overnight: Clear. Lows in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s with a few triple digits especially out toward north-central Kansas. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

The best chance of storms for Tuesday night will be north of I-70 with the highest chance along the Nebraska border. There is a very low chance storms may linger into Wednesday morning but will keep it dry for now and you guessed it, highs back in the mid-upper 90s.

The heat continues through next Monday before some signs of slightly cooler temperatures next Tuesday and Wednesday where highs may be more in the low 90s vs mid-upper 90s.

Taking Action:

Heat remains the #1 concern all week. Make sure you’re hydrated with plenty of water, wear sunscreen and take breaks if needed in a room with AC. Keep your pets in mind and never leave a child/pet in a backseat of a car.

Storm chances this week will mainly be at night meaning the daytime hours shouldn’t be impacted by any storms. Also be mindful there could be several areas that get little to no rain at all this week being that no particular storm chance will lead to widespread rain.

Hail/wind risk with storms mainly Wednesday night (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.