4 shot at Power & Light District to start 4th of July holiday

4 people were shot outside the T-Mobile Center in Power & Light early Monday morning.
By Shain Bergan and Taylor Johnson
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The number of people shot early Monday morning outside the T-Mobile Center in the Power & Light District is now four, including a girl under 18.

Officers responded just after midnight to gunshot sounds outside the T-Mobile Center while investigating separate incidents of car break-ins nearby. When police arrived at 13th Street and Grand Boulevard, they found three people suffering gunshot wounds. They later realized there had been four victims, as one of the people shot showed up separately at the hospital.

A man and woman were both shot and hospitalized. A second man was grazed and treated at the scene. A girl under the age of 18 showed up separately at the hospital. None of the injuries are life-threatening, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

One person was detained at the scene for further investigation, although police did not say if that was the suspected shooter.

In addition to the Power & Light shooting, there were also two other shootings in Kansas City early Monday morning. Click here for more information on those homicides.

Stay with KCTV5 News for more on these developing stories.

