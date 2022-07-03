Advertisement

TPD is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Reina Flores
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -TPD says at 12:08 am, Sunday morning, Topeka Police Officers were dispatched to the 2000 BLK SW Buchanan after the SCECC received a call for service involving a shooting that had just occurred.

TPD says when officers arrived, they located an individual who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. The injured person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with what initially appeared to be life-threatening injuries but was upgraded by medical staff on arrival.

All parties involved in this incident have been located and are known to one another. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary's Police investigating scene at Mt. Calvary Cemetery
DEVELOPING: Law enforcement called to incident north of St. Mary’s
Two vehicles caught on fire after an accident at S. Topeka and University Blvd.
Fiery crash closes Topeka Blvd. near Forbes Field
Jennifer Johnson
AFFIDAVIT: Topeka crash victim neglected to point of sepsis, death
Stormont Vail Health celebrated one of its long-tenured doctors as he heads into retirement.
Long-time internal medicine doctor retires after 35 years
Jennifer Johnson
Court documents detail condition of Topeka dependent killed by neglect

Latest News

KU held an introductory press conference for new baseball Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald and his...
KU Baseball adds two Kansas natives to roster
KU Baseball commits july 2
Schwan's theft
$5K lost when suspect steals copper tube from Schwan's air condenser unit
Ottawa standoff
Charges for woman accused of human smuggling remain pending in 3 counties