TPD is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -TPD says at 12:08 am, Sunday morning, Topeka Police Officers were dispatched to the 2000 BLK SW Buchanan after the SCECC received a call for service involving a shooting that had just occurred.

TPD says when officers arrived, they located an individual who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. The injured person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with what initially appeared to be life-threatening injuries but was upgraded by medical staff on arrival.

All parties involved in this incident have been located and are known to one another. The investigation is ongoing.

