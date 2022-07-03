Advertisement

Topeka business donates large gift to help families

Mindee Reece, CEO and executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas...
Mindee Reece, CEO and executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas react to the $25,000 gift from FreeState employees.(FreeState Electric Cooperative Inc.)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - FreeState Electric Cooperative presented a $25,000 donation to the Ronald McDonald House in Topeka on July 1.

The gift will help fund the house’s ‘Share-a-Night’ program and comes as part of the cooperative’s annual Sharing Success Program, which is facilitated by CoBank, FreeState’s lender.

“This incredible donation could not come at a better time for the Ronald McDonald House,” CEO and executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas, Mindee Reece, said.

The program provides housing at no cost for families who children are receiving in-patent care at Stormont Vail Health, Stormont Vail West, the University of Kansas Health Systems St. Francis Campus, or a private mental health facility in Topeka.

“No one is ever turned away for inability to pay,” Reece said. “Every $25 donated covers a family’s stay for one night. This gift will support 1,000 nights for families.”

According to Reece, families typically stay at the Ronald McDonald House for an average of 11 nights.

FreeState has been participating in the Sharing Success program for the past 10 years and has donated over $126,000 to area organizations in the cooperative’s nine-county service territory.

For more information about the program, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Mary's Police investigating scene at Mt. Calvary Cemetery
DEVELOPING: Law enforcement called to incident north of St. Mary’s
Jennifer Johnson
AFFIDAVIT: Topeka crash victim neglected to point of sepsis, death
Two vehicles caught on fire after an accident at S. Topeka and University Blvd.
Fiery crash closes Topeka Blvd. near Forbes Field
Stormont Vail Health celebrated one of its long-tenured doctors as he heads into retirement.
Long-time internal medicine doctor retires after 35 years
Jennifer Johnson
Court documents detail condition of Topeka dependent killed by neglect

Latest News

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, law...
Law enforcement officials called to incident north of St. Mary's
Topeka Police Officers were dispatched to the 2000 BLK SW Buchanan after the SCECC received a...
TPD investigating Sunday morning shooting
FILE
TPD is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning
KU held an introductory press conference for new baseball Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald and his...
KU Baseball adds two Kansas natives to roster