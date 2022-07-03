Topeka business donates large gift to help families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - FreeState Electric Cooperative presented a $25,000 donation to the Ronald McDonald House in Topeka on July 1.

The gift will help fund the house’s ‘Share-a-Night’ program and comes as part of the cooperative’s annual Sharing Success Program, which is facilitated by CoBank, FreeState’s lender.

“This incredible donation could not come at a better time for the Ronald McDonald House,” CEO and executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas, Mindee Reece, said.

The program provides housing at no cost for families who children are receiving in-patent care at Stormont Vail Health, Stormont Vail West, the University of Kansas Health Systems St. Francis Campus, or a private mental health facility in Topeka.

“No one is ever turned away for inability to pay,” Reece said. “Every $25 donated covers a family’s stay for one night. This gift will support 1,000 nights for families.”

According to Reece, families typically stay at the Ronald McDonald House for an average of 11 nights.

FreeState has been participating in the Sharing Success program for the past 10 years and has donated over $126,000 to area organizations in the cooperative’s nine-county service territory.

