Sunday night forecast: Isolated storms tonight with extreme heat Monday

There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon mainly north of I-70. There is a secondary low chance for more isolated thunderstorms overnight tonight in North-Central Kansas where strong to possibly severe thunderstorms are possible. Main hazards are quarter size hail and 60 mph if storms become severe. Temperatures tonight stay warm in the mid 70s launching us into the upper 90s Independence Day with feel-like temperatures around 105º and possibly higher. Be cautious when outside and do your best to stay hydrated each day this week as the heat settles in.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Independence Day: Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Heat index values will range between 103-108 degrees in the afternoon.

Monday evening: Mostly clear. Temperatures in the 80s with high humidity. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Hot and sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Independence Day will be hot and dry for everyone. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 90s and it will feel closer to 105º. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. If you plan on attending a fireworks display Monday evening prepare for warm and humid conditions. Temperatures should be in the 80s after sunset with south winds at 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be clear for viewing and the winds will help transport the smoke away. Fire danger this year is low due to the recent heavy rainfall.

The heat is here to stay each day this week with air temperatures in the upper 90s through Thursday and heat indices between 105º-110º likely. This will be a week to stay hydrated and to follow heat safety guidelines such as taking breaks indoors or in the shade, wearing light colored clothing, a wide brim hat and to check in on your elderly friends and family who may struggle more with the extreme heat.

There are a handful of low rain chances during the overnight periods on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Isolated showers and storms may develop, but most areas will remain dry this week as the heat dome takes over the area.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

