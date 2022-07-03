Sunday forecast: Isolated thunderstorms possible today before steamy hot Independence Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After widespread rain moved through the area Saturday morning, today will not be nearly as soggy. However, a few hit or miss storms cannot be ruled out just about anywhere in northeast Kansas. Any rain should be brief, and most places will probably be dry. Temperatures are forecast to be warmer than yesterday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and winds out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

There may be a passing rain shower in north-central Kansas tonight. Elsewhere, expect a partly cloudy sky with lows in the mid 70s and southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Independence Day will be hot and dry for everyone with lots of sunshine. Highs should be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values around 105°. Southerly winds will be breezy at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures are forecast to fall into the 80s for any firework displays Monday evening with winds out of the south at 10 to 15 mph, which should help clear the smoke out quickly.

Very hot and humid conditions are expected to continue throughout the entire week with highs in the mid to upper 90s. For the second half of the week, there may be a few isolated thunderstorms at night, but the daytime hours should feature mainly dry conditions.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: An isolated thunderstorm possible. High 89. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 76. Winds SE at 5 to 15 mph.

Independence Day: Mainly sunny. High 96. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low 78. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. High 98. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.